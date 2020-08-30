Mizoram: Drugs seized near Myanmar border

0
32

NET News Desk

The Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized drugs worth Rs 3.50 crore from Mizoram”s Champhai district on Saturday, Assam Rifles tweets.

Personnel of the security forces seized one lakh methamphetamine tablets in the Diltlang area of the district near the Myanmar border in a joint operation with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), they said.

The drugs, valued at Rs 3.50 crore, were handed over to the department concerned for further investigation and prosecution, they added

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments