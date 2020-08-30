Mizoram: Drugs seized near Myanmar border

NET News Desk

The Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized drugs worth Rs 3.50 crore from Mizoram”s Champhai district on Saturday, Assam Rifles tweets.

Aizawl Battalion of #AssamRifles in a joint operation with DRI on 29 Aug 2020 in Champhai, MIzoram recovered one lakh Methaphetamine Tablets worth Rs 3.5 crores. Recovered drugs handed over to concerned Department for further investigation.@ANI @adgpi @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/Tn4YTeeisu — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) August 30, 2020

Personnel of the security forces seized one lakh methamphetamine tablets in the Diltlang area of the district near the Myanmar border in a joint operation with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), they said.

The drugs, valued at Rs 3.50 crore, were handed over to the department concerned for further investigation and prosecution, they added