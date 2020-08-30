Pasighat: cycle rally held on National Sports Day

NET News Desk

As a part of the Smart Cities Mission of Cycle for Change initiative of the Government of India, Local MLA, Kaling Moyong and DC, Dr. Kinny Singh, flagged off a cycle rally on Saturday from Medical Chariali with youth and people from all walk joining the rally.

The event held on National Sports Day was organized by the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. (PSCDCL) in collaboration with East Siang Cycle Association.

The Rally starting from Medical Chariali culminated at Gandhi Chowk, Pasighat Bazar.

Through a series of activities, the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) aims to boost cycling culture among citizens as an eco-friendly mode of transport and encourage an active and healthy life style.

CEO, PSCDCL, Sukhvinder Singh, EE, PMC, Kipa Gagung, officers & staff of Pasighat Smart City, HoDs, members of East Siang Cycle Association and citizens joined in the rally.

India Cycles for Change has been launched under the Smart Cities Mission, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as part of cycling movement in cities to support Indian Cities to implement cycle friendly initiatives in response to Covid-19 and sustainable development.