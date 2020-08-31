40 legislators from Mizoram tests negative; three day assembly session from tomorrow

NET News Desk

As a part of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), 40 legislatures who underwent COVID-19 testing were declared negative. The SOP was made compulsory as a preacautionary measure ahead of the Mizoram Assembly Session which is to be convened from tomorrow.

All 40 legislators of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly including the Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo and Ministers tested negative for COVID-19. 35 legislators were tested today at the Assembly House premises using Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and all of them were negative. 5 MLAs who were tested recently were also negative.

The Assembly is set to convene for a three day Session from tomorrow. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which outlined all mandatory checks and safety precautions was issued two weeks back by the Assembly Secretariat and as a safety measure, the RAT tests were done for the MLAs.