Arunachal CM expressed grief over the demise of Former President Pranab Mukherjee

NET News Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed shock and grief over

the sad demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee. Reports stated that the former President passed away after suffering a ‘septic shock’ due to lung infection this afternoon.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the sad demise of former President of India,

Shri Pranab Mukherjee. India has lost a legendary leader and statesman. My deepest

condolences to the bereaved family and may his soul rest in peace,” Khandu said in a

message here this evening.

Khandu remembered Late Mukherjee as a quintessential seven-time parliamentarian

starting his political journey as Member of the Rajya Sabha in 1969. He was re-elected four

more times before winning his first Lok Sabha election from Bengal’s Jangipur in 2004. He

was re-elected in 2009.

“Late Mukherjee was a formidable political strategist, draftsman and parliamentarian

with an astute legal mind. Elected India’s President in 2012, Late Mukherjee will always be

remembered for leaving behind the legacy of a president who spoke his mind to the

government and yet, kept the bridges and friendships intact. People of Arunachal Pradesh

will always be indebted to him for having a soft corner for the state throughout his political

career,” Khandu added.