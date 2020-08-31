Arunachal CM greets people on Solung Festival

NET News Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has greeted the people on the joyous occasion of Solung, the most important festival of the Adis.

“Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages maintaining their unique indigenous culture and traditions. Despite our varied diversity, we as Arunachalees are united and take pride in our indigenous cultural heritage. This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs while keeping intact our unity in diversity. I believe this celebration of Solung would prove a major catalyst towards achieving this goal,” he said in a message here this evening.

Khandu said that despite the COVID 19 pandemic, the spirit and energy of Solung will not dampen and called everyone to join the celebrations. He, however, requested the revellers to follow all the prescribed norms of social distancing, etc so that the spread of the virus is avoided.