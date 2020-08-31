Education Department Announces State Awards and Commendation Awards to Teachers for 2020

NET News Desk

The Education Department, Government of Sikkim has finalized the names of 23 best performing teachers for conferment of Commendation Awards (15) and State Awards (08) for the year 2020.

There are 15 Commendation Awards and 08 State Awards for this year. The purpose of Commendation Awards and State Awards is to celebrate the consummate efforts, relentless commitment and unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the State and to honour them who, through their commitment and industry, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the life of the students. The State Award carries a certificate with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and the Commendation Award carries a certificate with a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

As has already been announced that due to the current pandemic situation in the State and the nation, the celebration of Teachers’ Day on September 05 will not take place in the manner as was done in earlier. The celebration this year will be on virtual mode only. Conferment of these awards will take place at a later date in a suitable event and the date for such event will be communicated once decided.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has congratulated all the awardees and has further mentioned that because of the hard work and outstanding performance of such dedicated and committed teachers, the State of Sikkim is able to perform better in the education sector. He further expressed that these awards and commendations should inspire them to perform even better.

The Minister for Education Kunga Nima Lepcha has expressed his congratulations and mentioned that being awarded is not only recognizing their efforts but also encouraging them in their all endeavours. He has further expressed his expectations that all other teachers will also get inspired by these awardee teachers.

The Additional Chief Secretary G.P. Upadhyaya has also congratulated the awardee teachers. He has mentioned that apart from these 23 teachers at the State level, 02 more teachers have also been selected for National awards for teachers which is a great achievement. He also thanked the panel of officers of the Department for a fair and rational selection and recommendation of award winners to the Government.