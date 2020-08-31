Manipur: Trauma centre inaugurated at RIMS

NET News Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today inaugurated one trauma care centre at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, RIMS, Imphal through Video Conferencing.

In a bid to reduce the mortality rate of preventable deaths due to road mishaps, the Central Government is actively working on “Capacity Building for developing Trauma Care Facilities on National Highways”. As a part of this initiative, Manipur CM Singh inaugurated a Level 1 Trauma care center at RIMS, Imphal via video conferencing today.

As per reports, the trauma care center which boasts of the state of the art medical facility is built with a sum of Rs. 11.34 crore and will be part of the pan India network of care centers built every 100 KM radius.

“The Level 1 Trauma care centre RIMS, Imphal is a part of ‘Capacity building for developing trauma care facilities on National Highways’, with an aim to bring down preventable deaths because of road accidents. The Manipur Government further aims to develop a pan India trauma care network within every 100km radius,” CM Singh said in a tweet.

Apart from that in an effort to accommodate more patients with emergency and critical conditions, one Trauma Centre with ICU and Twin Operation Theatre Complex was also inaugurated today at RIMS.