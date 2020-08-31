Minor Girl Raped by 7 Teenagers in Tripura

NET News Desk

In a gruesome incident, an eight year old minor girl was allegedly raped by seven teen-aged boys in Tripura. The incident took place on Friday in a village in the state.

As per reports, the accused boys lured the girl into a game of hide and seek and committed the crime.

Followed by a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the police nabbed the six accused who are residents of Tabaria in West Tripura district and one is reported absconding.

According to reports, four of the arrested accused have been sent to a juveline home, while two others aged around 12, have been hospitalised as they positive for Covid-19 as reported by Scroll.

The victim is student of class 3 returned home and informed her parents about the incident.