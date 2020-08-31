PLA troops carries out “provocative movements” at Pangong Tso Lake in Eastern Ladakh

NET News Desk

The Indian Army and the Chinese troops engaged in another clash when the Chinese troops “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo” near Pangong Tso Lake in Eastern Ladakh, but they were blocked by Indian soldiers, the government said today.

In a statement issued by the Indian Army on Monday morning said, “On the night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.”

“Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground. The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues,” it added.

This comes after the two sides recently engaged in a standoff which witnessed skirmishes between the two sides on June 15 at Galwan Valley. Following the skirmish, several rounds of military and diplomatic meetings but only limited disengagement has taken place in parts of eastern Ladakh after a violent standoff took place.