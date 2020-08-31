Sikkim: Online training-cum-competition for Boxing and Football was virtually inaugurated by the Sports Department

NET News Desk

In a bid to encourage the athletes amid the COVID 19, the Sikkim Sports and Youth Affairs Department have virtually inaugurated the 1st online training-cum competition for Boxing (Shadow boxing, Straight plank hold, Bend and reach hold) and Football (dribbling and juggling) on 30th August for 15 days.

The boxing classes will be held under the supervision of Pratima Gooroong, State Boxing Coach and the Football classes will be organised under the supervision of Milan Ranpal, Deputy Director Sports and Youth Affairs Department, and Suren Chettri, Football coach.

The department has also invited boxing coaches and football coaches with higher international achievements so that the aspiring players from different corners of the State can experience world class training from them and also the coaches can upgrade and hone their coaching skills. These international players and coaches also attended the inaugural session and encouraged the athletes, and will be taking online sessions.

In boxing, the following coaches attended the virtual inauguration:

Dronacharya Awardee Blas Iglesias Fernandes, originally from Cuba who has worked with the Elite Men Indian Boxing team for more than 20 years. Ramanand, International Boxer and AIBA 1 star coach with 13 yrs of Coaching experience, wherein he spent 8 years with Elite Men Team. Vijay Kumar Sharma (SAI boxing coach)AIBA 2 star coach also the Chief Coach of Junior Men Team. Hardeep Singh international boxer and AIBA 1star Coach from Chandighar.

In Football, the Department has invited Feroz Sheriff who is an international player and coach. He has represented India in numerous prestigious tournaments like Asian Championship, World Cup Qualifier, Nehru Cup. He is AFC “A” licence holder and Level 3 GK Coach. He has played many tournaments with Bhaichung Bhutia of Sikkim.

There are 167 young athletes who are undergoing this online training-cum-competitions.

The online classes was virtually inaugurated by Kuber Bhandari, Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department on 30th August. He was accompanied by senior Officers and Coaches of the Department and joined by International players and National coaches.