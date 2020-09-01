Arunachal Pradesh: Solung celebrated with traditional fervor

NET News Desk

The 54th Solung Gidi Central Celebration was observed by the Pasighat Central Solung Committee, 2020 here at Gidii Notko today as per the new normal.

Chairman of Permanent Standing Committee of Pasighat Central Solung Committee

(PCSFC), Er. Tapi Darang graced the occasion as Chief Guest and hoisted the Solung Flag

and performed “Taku Tabat”.

In view of the Covid Pandemic, there was no mass celebration of the festival.

Extending his festival Greetings, Er. Tapi Darang, said, “our age-old festivals celebrated since time immemorial reflects our rich repository of traditions, culture and mythology that need to be passed down to the future generations. Our Solung mythology also traces the origin of mankind and the significance of the festival for the peace and prosperity of mankind.”

Guest of Honour, General Secretary, Pasighat Central Solung Festival Committee (PCSFC),

Oyin Moyong, in his address said that the first Central Solung was celebrated in 1966 under

the guidance of Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo. Moyong also called for protection and

preservation of the festivals, customs, folklore, dances and traditions for posterity.

Abang Abu, Taddo Borang, ADC Hq, also narrated the Solung Mythology and the

significance of performing Taku, Tabat, Ekop to propitiate the Dadi Bote, Kine Nane and

Doying Bote for wellbeing of all mankind, prosperity and bumper harvest.

President, Central Solung Festival Committee 2020(CSFCC), Mongol Gao also spoke on the

occasion. Vice-President- CSFCC, Kalen Komut extended the Vote of Thanks.