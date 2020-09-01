Foreign origin Cigarattes worth Rs 97.50 lakhs seized in Mizoram by Assam Rifles

NET News Desk

In a major success in its crusade against illicit and illegal activities of drug

peddling, Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles recovered 75 cases of foreign origin cigarettes of approximate Rs. 97.50 Lakhs.

The Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of 23 Sector Assam Rifles/ Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East) launched an ambush on 31 Aug

2020 in general area Tlangsam Xg, Champhai, Mizoram.

A total of 75 cases of foreign origin cigarettes were recovered with an approximate market value of Rs. 97.50 Lakhs (Rupees ninety-seven lakhs and fifty thousand only).

The recovered items were handed over to Custom Preventive Force, Champhai

for further investigations & prosecution.

“Ongoing illegal drug trades are a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of North East’ have been

successful in launching such operations against the illicit smuggling in Mizoram,” said a press release issued by the 23 Sector Assam Rifles.