The Meghalaya government on September 1 closed down all the 6 entry and exit points to the state for one week.

The closure of the six entry points would remain effective till September 7.

The entry points to Meghalaya at Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Haldiagunj have been closed.

However, only people travelling on emergency services, including healthcare, would be allowed to enter the state.