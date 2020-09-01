Miscreants Apprehended for Selling Hog Deer Meat in Assam

Acting on a tip-off, four people were apprehended by the Forest staff of the Katasali and Chandanpur Camps for selling meat of Hog deer on Tuesday morning.

Based on information the staff of the Katasali and Chandanpur Camps has gone to the place where the meat is kept. The meat was allegedly cut at 4-5 am in the morning. Even the skin of the deer was seized too.

The apprehended people were identified as MD Nizamuddin Ali son of Idrish Ali, village- Bagaribari, MD Abdur Rahman son of Lt Faizuddin, village- Bagaribari, MD Ali Ahmed son of Abdur Rahman, village- Abdur Rahman, MD Nekbar Ali son of Md Sahar Ali, village- Bagaribari.

Three more people are reportedly absconding.

It is to be noted that Hog deer is a protected species as per the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Poaching or killing of Hog deer is a criminal offence, on being convicted may have to serve imprisonment upto three years and a fine upto Rs 25,000.