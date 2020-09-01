Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita Gets Bail In Northeast Delhi Violence

Pinjra Tod Activist Devangana Kalita who was arrested in a northeast Delhi violence case was granted bail by the Delhi High Court. The court asserted that the police failed to show she instigated women of a particular community or gave hate speech as she was seen in a peaceful agitation which is her fundamental right.

The agitation, held against the citizenship law CAA, had been going on for long with print and electronic media present throughout, in addition to the cameras of the police department, but there is no evidence which establishes that the alleged offence took place on Devangana Kalita’s action, the high court said.

The evidence produced constituted statements recorded much belatedly, under section 164 CrPC, though the witnesses allegedly remain present at the spot throughout, the court observed.

“Charge sheet has already been filed against the petitioner on June 2. Moreover, I have gone through the inner case diary produced in a sealed cover along with pen drive and found that though her presence is seen in peaceful agitation, which is fundamental right guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution of India, however, failed to produce any material that she in her speech instigated women of particular community or gave hatred speech due to which precious life of a young man has been sacrificed and property damaged,” Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said in the 21-page judgement.

The court granted bail to Devangana Kalita on furnishing of a personal bond of ₹ 20,000 and a surety of the like amount. It also directed that she will not directly or indirectly influence any witness or tamper with the evidence and not leave the country without permission of the trial court.

Devangana Kalita however will not be released from jail as she has managed to secure bail in only three of the four cases registered against her. She is yet to secure bail in a case under UAPA.

Devangana Kalita and another member of the group Natasha Narwal were arrested in the case in May by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder.

They have also been booked under the stringent anti-terror law – Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a separate case related to the communal violence, for allegedly being part of a “premeditated conspiracy” in the riots.

The police had earlier told the high court that they do not have the videos of the time when Devangana Kalita was allegedly making instigating speeches during the riots incident.

It had said that they have the videos of her allegedly instigating people before the riot incidents that took place on February 24 and 25 and also of February 22 and 23 when a large gathering was sitting and protesting outside Jafrabad metro station against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).