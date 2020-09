Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as an Election Commissioner of India.

The 1984 batch IAS officer retired as Finance Secretary in February. During his over three-decade tenure in the government, he worked with various Ministries at the Centre and in his State cadre of Bihar/Jharkhand.

Kumar joins the Election Commission in the place of Ashok Lavasa, who resigned to join the Asian Development Bank as Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public Private Partnerships.