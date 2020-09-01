Widespread Rain & Thunderstorm Likely Over Parts of Northeast

The western end of the monsoon trough lies south to its normal position, with the eastern end close to the foothills of the Himalayas.
Wind convergence and southerly moisture winds from Bay of Bengal will affect Northeastern India on Tuesday. Under their influence, a cyclonic circulation could form over Northeastern India and move westward Wednesday onward. Therefore, widespread rainfall is expected over Northeastern, Eastern and Central India until Thursday.
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura and Sikkim.
Scattered rain and thunderstorms are on the cards for Mizoram.
Isolated rain and thundershowers are possible over Manipur.