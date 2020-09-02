Assam Doctor Pours Boiling Water on Minor Domestic Help, FIR Lodged

In a shocking incident, a doctor from Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) allegedly poured boiling water on a minor at Milan Nagar area of Dibrugarh.

According to reports, the victim, a 12-year-old, had been working as a domestic help in the residence of Dr Siddhi Prasad Deori for the past one year.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, the Dibrugarh Child Welfare Committee has filed an FIR at Dibrugarh police station. Dibrugarh Police assured to the Child Welfare Committee that they would take action in the case within 24 hours.

Notably Dr Siddhi is serving as a physician at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), his wife, Mitali Konwar, is the principal of Moran College.