Baghjan oil well need two more months to douse the fire, says Patowary

Assam Commerce and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary today informed at the ongoing state assembly that two more months are likely to be taken by the experts to douse the flame at Oil India’s damaged gas well at Baghjan, where the gas is flowing uncontrollably since May 27.

The minister further informed that a team of experts from Canada are on their way to Baghjan in Tinsukia district to “kill” the well through snubbing technology.

“The experts are on their way to Assam from Canada with all advanced equipment. They will kill the well through snubbing technology. After carrying out preparatory works, the exercise may take 6-8 weeks to complete,” Patowary said. In the meantime, the Oil India Ltd (OIL) is working on to control the well temporarily by shifting the flowing gas through a diverter and then producing the gas in two parallel lines, he added.

The minister said that a total of 3,000 families have been shifted to relief camps and the OIL along with the government are taking care of them. “The 12 houses that were completely burnt are being offered Rs 24 lakh each. In addition to that 1,484 families living nearby the well have been offered one-time relief of Rs 30,000, while 1,197 families staying little far were given Rs 25,000 each,” he added.

Besides, 57 families affected by the blaze will be provided Rs 10 lakh each and 561 more families with partial impact will be given Rs 2.5 lakh each as per the suggestions of the district administration, Patowary informed the House. He further said that the local people are getting restless due to delay in getting the compensation amount and the company’s inability to douse the fire, and they have camped in front of the Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner’s office to protest since August 24.

Earlier raising the matter in Zero Hour Congress MLA Durga Bhumij said that that the Baghjan well disaster has caused enormous impact on the ecology with wildlife at nearby Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and aquatic life at adjacent Maguri-Motapung Beel dying since the blowout.

On August 17, OIL achieved the first successful step towards dousing the blaze when it could place the Blow Out Preventer (BOP) in its third attempt at the mouth of the damaged gas well. However, it again suffered a setback two days later when it had to suspend works for dousing the blaze after the casing valve used during the operation ruptured.