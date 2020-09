Mizoram on Wednesday reported eight new cases of COVID-19, taking the state tally to 1020.

Of the new cases, 7 are reported from Aizawl district and one case from Kolasib district.

Of the total 1,020 COVID-19 cases, 410 are active as 610 people have recovered from the disease, said a health official.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 59.80 percent.

Meanwhile, Mizoram has not reported any death due to COVID-19 till date.Active