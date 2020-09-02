Inter -Ministerial Central Team inspects Poglek Korong & Komlighat

NET News Desk

On the second day of their visit, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) led by K.B. Singh, Jt. Secretary(FFR), MHA, GoI, today, inspected flood affected Poglek Korong(river) under Yagrung Circle and later also visited Komlighat along the right bank of river Siang.

Secretary Disaster Management, GoAP, Dani Sulu, Director, DM, Atul Tayeng and Assistant Director, DM, Nob Tsering also accompanied the 7-member team during the inspection.

The team was briefed by the DC on the damages caused by the Poglek river on infrastructures – water & power supply, connectivity, WRC fields etc.

Later, the IMCT team also inspected Komlighat in Pasighat township. DC, Dr. Kinny Singh and EE, WRD, Gonong Pertin, apprised for strengthening flood protection and replacement of 20 year old of the anti-erosion boulder spurs works as the erosion and flooding of the Siang River and Sibo-Korong during Monsoon threatens low lying areas of Pasighat township.

It may be mentioned that during the state level meeting with IMCT chaired by Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, Secretary, Disaster Management, Dani Sulu, in his presentation, highlighted that the due to the record heavy rainfall and flashflood the state had suffered loss of lives, infrastructures, properties, disruption of connectivity, power & water supply. He projected for providing comprehensive assistance for restoration and management to meet the huge gap that has been accumulated over the years.

DDMO, Genden Tsomu, DAO, A.Pao, EE, WRD, Gonong Pertin,EE, PWD , T.Taki, EE, Power,

T.Mize, EE, PHE, M. Dupak also accompanied and briefed the team on their respective sectors.