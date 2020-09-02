Meghalaya Govt to Conduct UGC Examinations in October

The Meghalaya state government has decided to conduct UGC examinations from 7th to 16th Oct, 2020.

Meanwhile Under Graduate (UG) exams will be conducted both online and offline and online option has been specifically for Post Graduation (PG) examination.

Notably the goverbment has asked students stationed outside Meghalaya to appear exams online.

Results will be declared by 31st Oct, 2020.