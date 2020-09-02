Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovered smuggled items worth Rs. 1.17 Crores

NET News Desk

In yet another operation the Assam Rifles have recovered smuggled items worth Rs. 1.17 Crores from Champai in Mizoram. 

One person is apprehended from Maulkawi village, Champhai, Mizoram, who was in possession of the smuggled items on September 1. The apprehended along with the recoveries was handed over to Custom Prevention Force.

