Ranjan Gogoi Becomes Lone MP not to Draw Salary & Allowances, Reveals RTI

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and presently serving as a Rajya Sabha member is the only member in the Upper House who does not draw a salary or take allowances.

In response to a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by India Today this has been revealed by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat in response.

Earlier, the former CJI was nominated to the Rajya Sabha as a member of eminence in March 2020.

“Please note that I am not availing of the benefit of the salary and allowances (except travelling allowances and accommodation) which I would otherwise be entitled to as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Instead, I opt to continue to avail of the retirement benefits which are being paid to me as a former Chief Justice of India,” Justice Gogoi wrote in a letter wherein he formally opted not to avail the salary and allowances of the Upper House due.