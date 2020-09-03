Arunachal to Double Up Production of Large Cardamom: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki

The government of Arunachal Pradesh is all set to double the production of large cardamom in the next 5-6 years.

Addressing a global webinar on “Local to Global – Spices of India” organised by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), agriculture and horticulture minister Tage Taki said that in the next 5-6 years, we aim to double the production of large cardamom.

According to reports, Arunachal has been taking several steps to streamline the production of spices such as large cardamom, turmeric, ginger and chillies in which the government managed to export 5,020 MT spices valued at Rs 24.89 crore.