Assam Doctor who Poured Boiling Water on Minor Absconding, 2 Arrested

The Dibrugarh Police in Assam on September 3 made two arrests in connection with the shocking incident of child exploitation of Dibrugarh involving a doctor and a principal.

The Police arrested Priyankshu Deuri, son of the accused Dr. Siddhiprasad Deuri, and Kunal Senapati, however, Dr Deuri and Dr Mitali Konwar are still absconding.

According to reports, the rooms of Dr Deuri’s residence were locked from inside and pet dogs were kept open to prevent the police to go inside the home.

Police searched their home for hours but failed to get a trace of Dr Deuri and his wife, Mitali Konwar.

Earlier Dr Deuri from Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) allegedly poured boiling water on a minor at Milan Nagar area of Dibrugarh.

The victim, a 12-year-old, had been working as a domestic help in the residence of Dr Siddhi Prasad Deori for the past one year.