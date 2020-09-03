CM Pema Khandu Inaugurates High Altitude Nura Rock Garden in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the High altitude Nura Rock garden at 13,400 feet on September 3.

Further, the project has been conceived and developed by Maj W Hemanta Singh OIC AP NNB (Ordinance) & team.

Taking to his Twitter handle, CM Khandu wrote, “Indian Army always take the lead towards innovation & motivation in forward high areas. My complements to our brave Soldiers.”