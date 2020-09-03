DG Assam Rifles calls on Governor and Chief Minister of Mizoram

NET News Desk

The Director General Assam Rifles Lieutenant General Sukhdeep Sangwan, AVSM, SM** arrived at Aizawl to review the operational situation of Assam Rifles in the state. The General called on the Governor, Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of Mizoram on Wednesday. He thanked the state Govt officials especially the Chief Secretary for accepting to host the visit at a very short notice.

During the meeting, the General Officer discussed the security, law and order situation in the State with the Governor and Chief Minister and assured them of the Assam Rifles commitment to working towards development and lasting peace in the region.

The Director General, while conveying the untiring support of his forces for ensuring the well being of the State, assured all support to the state in the progress, especially along the remote border areas.

The Chief Minister proposed to DGAR that bamboo plantation be carried out along the border areas in Mizoram as part of enhancing the security of the border area by planting the thorny variety of bamboo saplings which render the area impassable in a very short time. Hon’ble Chief Minister also highlighted that Laldenga Centre of excellence should also be constructed in Aizawl and sought the assistance of Assam Rifles. DG assured Hon’ble

Chief Minister, Hon’ble Governor & Chief Secretary that Assam Rifles will ensure that state of Mizoram is free from drugs & illegal trade and the sentinels of Mizoram will leave no stone unturned to preserve Mizo community from the drug menace.

The General conveyed his proposal of focusing towards the border areas by establishing the posts closer to the Myanmar border for which assistance of state was sought in acquiring the land.

The close coordination and interaction between the State Government and security forces will continue to be carried out by Assam Rifles with all possible support. Director General assured the Hon’ble Chief Minister that Assam Rifles will be following all protocols related to COVID as promulgated by MHA.