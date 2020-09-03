Former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani Granted Bail

Former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani, has been granted bail. Usmani was lodged in jail in connection with anti-CAA protests.

As per the bail order, Usmani holds a good academic record and further states that he was not arrested from the crime scene. Also, at the time of arrest no incriminating evidence was found on him.

Usmani was arrested on July 10 by the ATS in Azamgarh. He was wanted in different cases under various sections of the IPC in connection with the anti-CAA protests at AMU in December last.

Police had then described him as one of the architects of the anti-CAA protests at the AMU