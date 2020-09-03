Indian Govt Eliminates Cooking Gas Subsidy as Oil Prices Fall

The centre has completely eliminated the need to provide subsidy on domestic cooking gas as the global fall in oil prices.

Notably frequent rise in LPG gas cylinder price has brought the price of the household fuel closer to market rates.

As of September 1, the price of non-subsidised and subsidised 14.2 kg cooking gas is identical at Rs 594 a cylinder.

What this means is that government would no longer need to pay subsidy under the direct benefit transfer scheme (DBT) into the account of beneficiaries.