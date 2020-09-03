Para Swimmer Satyendra Singh 1st Divyang Sportsperson of India to get Prestigious Adventure Award

Para-swimmer Satyendra Singh Lohia of Madhya Pradesh is the first Divyanga Indian sportsperson of the country, who has been awarded with the Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award. He is also the first Asian Divyang swimmer to cross the 42-kilometer Catalina Channel in the US in just 11 hours 34 minutes.

Lohia said, “I have made my problem my strength. Divyang only needs cooperation and respect, not sympathy.”

Earlier Singh was also conferred with the Best Sportsperson National Award by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on World Divyanga Day. He has also been awarded the highest sports award of Madhya Pradesh as well as many other national and international honours.

Apart from Lohia, Malkhamb trainer Yogesh Malaviya of MP has been awarded the Dronacharya Award.