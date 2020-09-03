Russia to Start Mass Deliveries of Vaccine in September 2020

The Russian government is planning to begin the first mass deliveries of its coronavirus vaccine in September, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

“First deliveries in large quantities will begin in September,” Murashko was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

Russia has registered the Sputnik V adenoviral vector-based vaccine and is touting it as the world’s first.

Russia says more than 20 countries have requested over 1 billion doses of the Sputnik V vaccine despite safety concerns.