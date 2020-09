The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has decided to reduced syllabi of Classes X, XI & XII for the academic session 2020.

The chapters/topics that are removed from the syllabus are given at the Board’s website (www.nbsenagaland.com). The reduction is applicable for this academic session 2020 only.

Further NBSE chairman Asano Sekhose has asked all heads of institutions to inform the teachers and the students about the changes.