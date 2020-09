With 102 new positive cases, Manipur’s total COVID-19 positive tally has increased to 6,609.

In the last 24 hours, 75 persons, including 49 male and 26 females from the general population and 27 from the Central Armed Police Force, were confirmed positive, said COVID-19 Common Control Room in Imphal in a press release on September 3.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths is 32.The number of active cases is 1803 and the recovery rate is 72.23%.