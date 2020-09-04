Assam Govt Demands NRC Re-Verification

The Assam Government has appealed to the Supreme Court of India for the re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Assam government said that it sticks to its demand of 10-20% re-verification of names included in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) published last year.

“We had given an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying that there should be re-verification of 20% included names in the districts bordering Bangladesh and 10% in the rest of the districts,” minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told the Assembly. “We need a re-verification because people of Assam want a correct NRC.”