Assam: ULFA urges state govt to call off Durga Puja celebrations

NET News Desk

In view of the pandemic, the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) ULFA (I) has urged the Assam government to call off this year’s Durga puja celebration.

In a press statement issued by the outfit, it has opposed the decision of the government to conduct the Durga Puja this year amid the pandemic.

“The Assam Government had called-off the Rongali Bihu amid the coronavirus pandemic and now they have allowed to celebrate the Durga Puja which is not acceptable,” the ULFA said in the statement.

Condemning the state governments stand it said that the decision will increase the community spread of the pandemic.