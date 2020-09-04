Chinese Defence Minister Seeks Meeting with Rajnath Singh in Russia

Amid the India-China border standoff, Chinese Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe has sought a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of a key Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), reports said on September 3.

As per the reports, the Chinese delegation in Moscow has requested the Indian mission to arrange a meeting of the two defence ministers in Russia.

Notably both India and China are members of SCO and Singh and Wei are currently in Moscow to attend a meeting of SCO defence ministers. Earlier reports said that the Indian defence minister was not scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart.

Earlier India and China have held high-level military talks for four consecutive days over fresh incursion attempts in Indian territories by the PLA, however, the talks didn’t yield any fruitful outcome.