CM Sonowal Inaugurated Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah Sahitya Manishi Upaban

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah Sahitya Manishi Upaban under CAMPA Scheme at Manipur, Morigaon on September 3.

It is to be mentioned that the park will preserve local flora along with various medicinal plants, while boosting tourism in the region.

On the occasion, CM onowal planted a sapling and distributed saplings to the media fraternity and eminent persons.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sonowal wrote, “Our Govt is working diligently to protect and preserve the biodiversity of Assam. We have made considerable progress in planting 10 crore saplings across the state. I urge people to plant as many trees as possible to realise a ‘Clean And Green Assam.”