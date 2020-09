A firing incident took place at an apartment at Chandmari in Guwahati.

According to reports, an advocate opened fire at a birthday party of one Damodar Deka’s apartment.

Meanwhile, one Mintu Hazarika was severely injured in the firing and is now under treatment at a city based hospital.

The pistol belongs to one Lila Madhav Saikia and his friend Kiran Baniya opened fire with Saikia’s pistol.