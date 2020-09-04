Gauhati HC Lifts Ban on Telecast Of Assamese Serial ‘Begum-Jaan’

The Gauhati High Court set aside a 2-month ban on the telecast of Assamese serial ‘Begum Jaan’ by the Assam police.

Further the court advised the channel to delete before airing any content that may “harm the religious sentiment of any community”.

Earlier, on August 24 the Guwahati Commissioner of Police suspended the serial following a series of complaints by individuals and groups that it hurt their religious sentiments by promoting a romantic alliance between a Hindu woman and a Muslim man.

Inturn Rengoni TV, the local satellite entertainment channel, filed a petition at the court challenging this order.

A single judge bench headed by Justice Suman Shyam, set the ban aside after noting that the order had been passed without hearing the affected parties and without conforming to the Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act, 1994.

“Since the impugned order has been set aside by this Court, the writ petitioners would be at liberty to telecast the serial ‘Begum Jaan’, if so advised,” the court order said.