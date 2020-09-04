Manipur Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh Hands Out Cost of Handlooms & Handicrafts Products

Textiles, Commerce and Industry Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh distributed cost of handlooms and handicrafts products procured during the lockdown from weavers and artisans of the State.

The formal function launching the distribution of costs for handloom and handicraft products was held today at the Conference hall of the Minister’s New Secretariat Office.

Speaking at the function, Biswajit said that Handloom and Handicraft is our alternative means of livelihood. He said considering that weavers and artisans are facing acute hardships during the present lockdown, the department had decided to procure their finished products during the lockdown so as to provide some relief to them.

Biswajit said that weavers and artisans can highlight any grievances to the authorities through the toll free no. 18005720906. He said that handloom and handicraft is our tradition and we need to preserve and promote our tradition.

He continued that the weavers and artisans should also appreciate the government for the initiative taken up by the government for their welfare during the lockdown period.

In his welcome address, Director of Handlooms & Textiles, K Lamlee Kamei said that the department under the initiative of the Minister was preparing a buy-back policy to support and help artisans and weavers of the State during the lockdown period. He said during preparation of the policy, the department receive instructions from the central ministry to implement a similar scheme.

It may be mentioned that during today’s formal function 11 out of 70 beneficiaries from Imphal East district receive their amount for their finished products. Weavers and artisans from all 16 districts will receive benefits under this flagship programme. It may also be mentioned that around Rs.1.17 crore (approx.) has been utilised to procure the finished products from the weavers and artisans during the period.

The flagship programme is part of an arrangement to assist and provide support to weavers and artists during the lockdown period. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown from March 23, 2020 till July 15, 2020, the Department of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Government of Manipur in association with the Manipur Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd, MHHDC will continue to purchase the handloom cloths and handicraft items lying unsold with weavers/artisans due to the lockdown till July 15, 2020.