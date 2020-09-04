No Teachers Day Celebration in Nagaland This Year

The government of Nagaland has decided not to celebrate Teachers Day this year in view of the 7-days national mourning declared by the government of India following the death of former president of India, Pranab Mukherjee.

In a notification by the Directorate of School Education, Kohima, it stated that is hereby stated that “The State shall not be celebrating/observing Teachers Day 2020 in view of the declaration of 7(seven) days national mourning by the Govt. of India due to the demise of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India.”

The notification states that Teachers’ Day messages from the dignitaries may be issued along with announcement of awardees through the media.