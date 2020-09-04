Sela Pass Tunnel to be Completed by 2021: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu inspected the 2-Kms-long tunnel works on-going at Sela near Tawang.

The strategic 13,700 ft long tunnel is being executed by Border Roads Organisation.

Khandu on his Twitter hanndle wrote, “Happy to notice the work progress, all work will be completed by end of 2021.”

The tunnel is expected to give defence forces better access near China border and is touted to cut short the distance to China border through Tawang by 10 kilometres.

After the completion of the tunnel, the security forces will access an all-weather road in the western region of Arunachal Pradesh throughout the year.