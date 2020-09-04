Sikkim Governor Chaired Conference on National Education Policy in Transforming Higher Education

Governor Ganga Prasad chaired a conference on “Role of National Education Policy -2020 in Transforming Higher Education” held at Raj Bhavan on September 3.

The conference was attended by Minister for Education Department, Kunga Nima Lepcha, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Shri G. P. Upadhayay, Vice-Chancellors of Central Sikkim University (SU), Sikkim State University (SSU), Sikkim Manipal University (SMU), SRM University and Additional Secretary, Raj Bhavan, B. K. Lama.

The main objective of the conference was to exchange ideas, views and suggestions on implementation of new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the State.

In his address, Governor said that the new National Education Policy is a historic reform and regulatory framework for the education sector and will greatly benefit the children of Sikkim. With the implementation of the new NEP, India’s education sector is going to be an effective, he said.

The Governor urged the State Education Department to apprise the Centre Government for any assistance. He also assured his support and guidance for quality education in the State.

Governor said, “The new NEP 2020 will bring a paradigm shift in our teaching and learning process and will make holistic and inclusive development of the students in both schools and higher education institutions. It will create more opportunities for our children to explore.” He also stated that the new NEP shall play an unprecedented role in the building of a new India.

Minister Shri K. N. Lepcha spoke on various policies and mechanisms taken by the State Government in catering quality and better education to the children.

During the programme, Additional Chief Secretary, Vice Chancellors of different Universities apprised the Hon’ble Governor about the digital mode of teaching and its progress. They also put forth their ideas and suggestions.