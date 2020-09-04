“Wearing of Mask While Driving Alone Not Required” Clarifies Union Health Ministry

The Union health ministry has not issued any guidelines recommending wearing of a mask if someone is driving a car or cycling alone, a top government official said on September 3.

“There are no guidelines from the Union Health Ministry on wearing a face mask when a person is driving a car alone or a person is doing an out-door exercise/cycling alone. However, if there is more than one person in a car and group of people are exercising then wearing a mask is a must to avoid the spread of infection,” Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The official replied in response to a query raised regarding whether “it is mandatory for a person to wear a mask while driving a car alone or a single person doing exercise.” He further stated the need of physical exercises to remain fit amid the soaring cases of COVID19.