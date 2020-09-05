Amid Border Tensions Rajnath Singh Meets Chinese Counterpart in Moscow

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Chinese defence minister General Wei Fenghe in Moscow on September 4.

Notably this is the first high level political contact between the two countries after the border row erupted in Ladakh in May this year between the military of both the countries.

The meeting started at 9:30 pm Indian Standard Time at Hotel Metropol in Moscow.

Meanwhile Singh’s comments in the presence of the Chinese defence minister was seen as a veiled message to China over the border row in eastern Ladakh.

In his address, Singh referred to the Second World War and said its memories teach the globe the “follies of aggression” of one state upon another that brings “destruction” to all.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Indian Ambassador to Russia D B Venkatesh Varma were also part of the Indian delegation.