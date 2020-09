Er.Taba Tedir, Minister of Education, Cultural Affairs & Indigenous Affairs for the government of Arunachal Pradesh has been tested COVID-19 positive on September 5.

The minister in a tweet wrote, ” I have been tested Covid positive. All those who had come in contact with me are requested to isolate and quarantine themselves and also contact nearest Covid centre for Covid test.”

Er.Taba Tedir has been elected in Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election in 2019 from Yachuli constituency.