Arunachal Pradesh: Five people from Nacho abducted by Chinese troops

NET News Desk

At least five people from Nacho Village in Upper Subansiri District, Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been abducted by the Chinese army.

The five persons who were abducted have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasad Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri.

According to a local report, the five people were out for hunting on Friday when they were abducted. It further stated that the relatives will discuss the matter with the authorities concerned and will appeal for immediate action.

The incident came to limelight when one Prakash Ringling who claimed to be the brother of one of the abducted youth has posted in social media that his brother along with four others has been abducted by the PLA troops.

Taking heed of the situation, MLA Ninong Ering took to Twitter to express his concern over the abduction. “Few months earlier, a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to PLA and China,” he tweeted.

SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier,a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia https://t.co/8gRdGsQfId pic.twitter.com/KbDMJ3bUi2 — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) September 4, 2020

Ering further stated to media, “this has happened at a time when Rajanath Singh is meeting defence ministers of Russia & China. PLA’s action has sent a very wrong message.”

The Congress lawmaker from Pasighat West had tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, alerting about the Chinese incursions into Arunachal Pradesh. He also attached a screenshot of a Facebook post by Prakash Ringling who posted about the five people who were abducted from by the Chinese Army.

Reportedly, officials are yet to receive a formal complaint about the incident following which they will investigate the matter. More details are awaited.

It needs to be mentioned here that earlier in March one Togley Singkam was also abducted by the Chinese who was later released after the Indian Army intervened.

The McMahon Line demarcates the boundary between the Tibet autonomous region of China and Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as its own.

The McMahon Line is not properly demarcated and small cement pillars erected on the Indian side often get covered under wild growth.