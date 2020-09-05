Assam Govt to Provide Rs. 50,000 to Educated Unemployed Youths

The Assam government has decided to provide Rs.50 thousand to 2 lakh youths of the state.

Addressing a press meet in Guwahati on September 4 Health, Finance and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Rs. 50 thousand will be provided as a chit capital under the renewed Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Empowerment (SVAYEM) Yojana.

Notably the scheme was initially launched in 2017-18 but did not meet the desired result. As such, the SVAYEM scheme has been re-launched to benefit 2 lakh youths of Assam.

The total budget of the scheme is Rs. 1000 crore which will be given entirely from government funding.

It is to be mentioned that the age limit for availing benefits under SVAYEM scheme is 40 years, and members of the beneficiary groups must all be HSLC pass.