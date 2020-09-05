Central Govt Approves 2nd Medical College for Nagaland

The BJP led-centre has approved the setting up of the second medical college in Nagaland.

According to state Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom, the new government medical college will be set up by upgrading the District Hospital, Mon.

Pangnyu Phom in a tweet wrote, “Thankful to BJP-led NDA Government under the dynamic & visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi & Union Health Minister @drharshvardhan for approving & sanctioning new Government Medical College by upgrading District Hospital Mon.”

Further he said that this landmark decision of the Union Government will boost Nagaland Government’s effort to revolutionise the state health sector.